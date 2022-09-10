Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 286,530 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.01 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.