Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

