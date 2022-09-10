Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Eastman Chemical worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 41.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 165,233 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 21,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

