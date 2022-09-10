Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $34,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $317.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.02.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

