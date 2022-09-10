Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $39.57 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,885 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of ASE Technology worth $39,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

