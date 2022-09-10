Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $40.12 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222,524 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $40,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,782,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,442,000 after buying an additional 77,846 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $81.53 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

