Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $41.05 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 584,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

