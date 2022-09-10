Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $46.97 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

