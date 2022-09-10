Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $74,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

