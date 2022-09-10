Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 565,355 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,355 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $86,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

