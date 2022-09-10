Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 55,002 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 55,002 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of American Express worth $98,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

