Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 77.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $211,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

