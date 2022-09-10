CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Corp Loews Buys 47,899 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

