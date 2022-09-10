CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Corp Loews Buys 48,199 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92.

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CNA opened at $40.06 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

