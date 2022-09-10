Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,230 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.33% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,566,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

