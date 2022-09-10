Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Gap Up to $9.13

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.40. Cohn Robbins shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Cohn Robbins Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

