Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 123.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 613,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 526,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

