Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
