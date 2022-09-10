ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Piotr Szulczewski Sells 520,485 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $634,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,964,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,077,223.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Up 5.7 %

WISH stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.