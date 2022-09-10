ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Piotr Szulczewski Sells 725,226 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,069,227.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

WISH stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

