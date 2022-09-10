Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) SVP Susana Pichardo Sells 71,651 Shares of Stock

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $752,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Convey Health Solutions Price Performance

Convey Health Solutions stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.00 million, a P/E ratio of -105.20 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Convey Health Solutions

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNVY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 607,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 12,363.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 819,345 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 747,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 281,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.