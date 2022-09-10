Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Gap Down to $118.83

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.83, but opened at $112.83. Copart shares last traded at $113.22, with a volume of 6,182 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday.
Copart Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Institutional Trading of Copart
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its stake in Copart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,434,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,506,000 after buying an additional 88,192 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Copart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,388,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,834,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
