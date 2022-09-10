Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Gap Down to $118.83

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.83, but opened at $112.83. Copart shares last traded at $113.22, with a volume of 6,182 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its stake in Copart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,434,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,506,000 after buying an additional 88,192 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Copart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,388,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,834,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.