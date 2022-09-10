Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Gary Charles Robb Sells 50,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,833,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,289,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,644,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

