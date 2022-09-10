Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 309,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Corning by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,522,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after acquiring an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

