Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.64.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE GLW opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.