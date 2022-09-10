Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

