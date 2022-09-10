Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,691 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 444,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 101,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

