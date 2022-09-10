Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $82,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $695.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

