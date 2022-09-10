Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $182.13 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $182,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

