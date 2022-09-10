Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $71.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

