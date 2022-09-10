Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $83.40 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

