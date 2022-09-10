Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,016 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $58,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.