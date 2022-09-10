Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $4,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $80.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

