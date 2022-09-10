Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $522.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.