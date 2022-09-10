Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 151,575 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,575 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $70,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 854,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,235,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.