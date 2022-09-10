Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CW. Truist Financial cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.40.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.2 %
CW opened at $151.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.