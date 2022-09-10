Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CW. Truist Financial cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.2 %

CW opened at $151.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

