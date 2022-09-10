CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,933 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $11,229,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 336,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $102.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

