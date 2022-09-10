CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

