Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 21,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,733,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

