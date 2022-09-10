Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.9% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $138,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Danaher stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.50.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.