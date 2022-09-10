Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

