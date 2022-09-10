DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Up to $88.26

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.26, but opened at $90.77. DaVita shares last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 69 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

DaVita Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

