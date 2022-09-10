Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $24.40

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $25.05. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 3,087 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 4,003 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $97,312.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,457,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,269,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,862 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,041,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 455,603 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

