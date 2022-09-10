Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Raised to €29.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €29.50 ($30.10) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
