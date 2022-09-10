Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Raised to €29.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €29.50 ($30.10) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

