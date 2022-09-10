Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.75.

DDS opened at $314.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.15 and a 200 day moving average of $274.06. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dillard’s by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after buying an additional 178,137 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Dillard’s by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 47,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,962,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

