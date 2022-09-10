DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director James Defranco Buys 110,000 Shares of Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DISH Network alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, James Defranco bought 144,328 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $2,571,924.96.

On Thursday, August 18th, James Defranco bought 163,637 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07.

On Tuesday, August 9th, James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in DISH Network by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.