DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Management Co Ltd

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,070 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 21.9% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owned 0.13% of DoorDash worth $51,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Citigroup raised their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $66,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

