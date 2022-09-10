Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Insider Jordan L. Kaplan Buys 48,750 Shares

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 830.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 107,856 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,428 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

