Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Insider Jordan L. Kaplan Buys 48,750 Shares

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 830.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 107,856 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,428 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

