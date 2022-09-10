Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE DT opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

