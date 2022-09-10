Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 26,303 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DT stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 290.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
