Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $11.67

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $13.50. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 965 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $771.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.